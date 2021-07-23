Change your life if you’re unhappy: Youday!

As Coach LaMonte explains, you’re in charge of creating your own happiness.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you are unhappy with your life, change it! It's a simple concept that requires big action, but it starts with believing in a better life.

What would you do if the person who was hindering you in life passed away?

Sometimes that person can be ourselves. We hold ourselves back with our own mindset and attitude. All that is preventing us from being happy in our circumstances is ourselves.

The world can be like a mirror, constantly reflecting back to you. It reflects the life you have settled for.

If you are not happy with the circumstances of your life you are currently living, ask yourself this question: What am I doing to change it?