Building students' self-esteem during a new school year

Psychology expert, Blanca Cobb shares advice on how parents can help students deal with intimidation and pressure at school.

For some kids, school is school, and they jump right back into the swings of things. Others might feel a little intimated by some of their classmates who they think are more intelligent than they are, which can impact their self-esteem.

You might be wondering why your kids compare themselves to others. A developmental psychologist, Erik Erikson, theorized that people pass through certain psychosocial stages of development from infancy through adulthood. Children in elementary school (ages 7-11) go through of phase that Erikson called Industry vs. Inferiority. During this phase, children figure out where they fit in the world. This means they compare themselves to others to figure out how and where they fit in. If children decide they’re doing well compared to other kids, they feel good about themselves. But, if they think they don’t stack up, they can feel bad about themselves. For example, if your child feels that no matter how hard they study, they can’t do as well as a classmate, they might feel dumb. It isn’t necessarily true; it’s their perception. Feelings of inadequacy can last through teen years and adulthood.

To help their children feel better, some well-intentioned parents might overly praise their kids. They might say, “You’re the smartest kid ever.” “No one compares to you.” This gives kids an unrealistic perception of who they are and their abilities because they can see for themselves if other kids are good at something. And make sure that you don’t only give your kid attention when they perform well on things like grades and sports. Part of winning and succeeding is learning from mistakes and failures. If you only focus on success, then your kids might think that your love and acceptance of them depend on their accomplishments, which puts a lot of pressure on them.

Here are a few tips to help you increase your children’s self-esteem. Focus on their efforts in addition to the outcome. Success is important, but so is effort. You can’t win without failure. Think about Michael Jordan, arguably one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Jordan once said, “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life.” Now, having said this, encouragement is more, but so is realism. This is a balance that parents must maneuver. If there’s an area of weakness, help your child improve. Being realistic about your child’s abilities doesn’t mean telling them to hang it up immediately. You’d be surprised what kids can accomplish with the opportunities, skill set, and support.