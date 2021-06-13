Making the most of time spent with little ones

Body language expert, Blanca Cobb talks about how to make the most of the time spent with children.

With the stress of working, providing for the family, juggling busy schedules, sometimes families get caught up in the routine. Parents think that they’ll have quality time as a family later. Since today is National Children’s Day, we’re talking about ways to celebrate your younger kids today and every day.

Let the activity be child-focused. This means that let your children chose the activity. Or, give them a choice out of three options. Children are constantly told what to do. During the quality time with your kids, let them choose. Give them some power and control in their lives.

Limit all distractions. Give your kids your undivided attention. If you watch a movie at home together, then no phone. You might think that you’ll only check your email, but the five or ten minutes you spend on your phone, you’re sending the message to your kid that spending time with them isn’t a priority.

Children look up to their parents. Their parents have a significant role in developing and influencing their children’s lives. It’s an opportunity to pass along values, family traditions, beliefs. Young children mimic their parents because they’re their children’s first role models.