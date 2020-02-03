GREENSBORO, N.C. — The weather is chilly again so that means it's the perfect time to break out a comfort food recipe. How about something with lots of mushrooms, butter and heavy cream! Now we're talking!

Eric Chilton shows us his family's favorite Dad recipe. Chicken Marsala with a cream mushroom sauce over linguine.

Here are the ingredients:

Flour

extra virgin olive oil

chicken breasts

marsala cooking wine

butter

mushrooms

chicken stock

heavy cream

sea salt

pepper

linguinie

The recipe is in the video. Enjoy!