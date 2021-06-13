Meet Chimuelo: 2 The Rescue

Guilford County Animal Shelter says, he's one of the shelter’s longest serving residents and has been with them for 68 days.

Chimuelo is a charming dog with a quiet and shy personality, he gets along well with other dogs at the shelter, and he likes to snuggle!



This pup also loves to play and go for long walks.



Caretakers say, Chimuelo is getting really stressed at the shelter due to his long length of stay.