Many people continue to honor the life and legacy of WFMY News 2 legend Lee Kinard.

Today, we caught up with his nephew, Chris Kinard, who also has a journalism background.

Chris works in radio in Washington, D.C.

Chris said he loved how his uncle focused on the community, and the issues that impacted people in Greensboro.

He even shadowed Lee for a week here at WFMY News 2 in 1996, and said he learned so much from the experience.

Chris says he had a great relationship with Lee, and couldn't say enough about the amazing life he lived.

"He was a great uncle, but he also really nurtured and encouraged my career aspirations and was always someone who really encouraged me to do what I could do in this business, and he was an incredible broadcaster," said Chris.

On Thursday, there will be a public memorial in Greensboro for Lee Kinard. It's from 3-7 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service on West Friendly Avenue.

PHOTOS | Remembering Former WFMY News 2 Good Morning Show Legend Lee Kinard

