City data shows eight people move to Greensboro each day

Greensboro's population is beginning to soar, but experts say there aren't enough houses on the market to meet demand.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in-state and out of state are making their way to Greensboro. Data shows eight people move to the city each day. A few years ago, the Willis family was one of them.

The Willis family was growing from two or three, all during the stressful process of moving.

"It was cutthroat, it really was, I mean we looked at so many houses it was crazy all over the area, all over the area Kernersville, Walkertown, Greensboro. I mean you name it we looked at it," said Catherine Willis.

Willis said they wanted to move from Charlotte to Greensboro where they'd be closer to family, but the process of finding their ideal home took over six months.

"I know a lot of boomers were looking for the house that we were in, you know just one level three bedrooms two bath just more simplistic, but that's what we were looking for and we did find it but it took some time." Willis explained.

Data from the city shows eight people move to Greensboro every day and most are likely having a difficult time finding a home to buy.

"There's just not enough houses, there's just too many people. I have like handfuls of buyers that need homes," said Karie Carico with Real Estate Keller Williams Realty Elite.

Carico says it's an issue brokers are seeing nationwide, a result of 2008 when the housing market crashed.

"We're just not building enough, quick enough and we are catching up a little bit on the building, but it basically in 2008 we stopped, and we have not caught up since then," Carico recalled.

As builders try to catch up with demand, Greensboro is growing.

"The median average throughout the Triad is about even Greensboro through Winston-Salem is about 270 which is still lower than the median average across the country. So, really the cost-of-living, cost of transportation, taxes and so on," said Carico.

Carico believes anxious buyers and sellers are slowing down the market.

"I think if more people were less fearful, because we can find you a home and it be great, if we can get these homes on the market because there's so many families that need them," said Carico.