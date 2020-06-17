Graduating senior's next steps to Duke 'meant to be'

The Class of 2020 has gone through an unprecedented year but graduation is the beginning of Katy Price fulfilling a plan that’s been there for her all along.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Class of 2020 has certainly gone through an unprecedented senior year. But one member of the graduating class of Northern Guilford High School – has a story unlike any other. Graduation is the beginning of Katy Price fulfilling a plan that’s been there for her all along.

Life isn’t always what you think it’s going to be. For Katy Price – spending her final weeks of high school at home, and a drive-thru graduation ceremony were certainly unexpected.

"We were all like oh yeah we’re graduating tomorrow it doesn’t feel like we’re graduating tomorrow, Katy said."

But the next chapter of Katy’s life, as her mom, Mary puts it, "It’s poetic it just feels like everything fell into place."

Katy is going to Duke University in the fall to study biomedical engineering. She received the Cassell/Saperstein Trinity Scholarship: a full-ride.

"It’s kind of always been my dream school so it’s kind of great that I finally get to go there it’s fantastic," Katy said.

Duke has been a part of Katy’s life long before she was born. Her parents connected over Duke Basketball.

"We both had tickets to a Duke game that night and we would’ve never paid attention to each other had that game not happened," Mary said. "She wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for Duke."

But basketball isn’t the main reason that the Price family loves the school.

"Duke gave us 20 years of Bill that we wouldn’t have had," Mary said.

Katy’s dad, Bill, spent a lot of time at Duke hospital after his kidneys failed in the late 90’s. In 2017, he passed away there.

"Duke had already saved his life a few times," Katy said. "Then when he passed away there, it was kind of like, 'am I sure that I want to go there,' and then we kept getting signs from him that Duke was kind of the place and so here we are."

One of those signs appeared to Katy on a tour of the new biomedical engineering building on campus, when she saw the room where her dad took his last breath.

"Right above it is where we could look up and see that circle of ICU rooms so it was kind of magical that showed up right when I was finally teetering on that edge and unsure."