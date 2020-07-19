Clayton County mourns sudden death of firefighter

Fire Chief Landry Merkison put a request out to the community to lift the family of Jordan Bolden up in prayer on Saturday.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local firefighter is being remembered as a bright and rising star as both his family and his department struggle with the sudden knowledge that he is no longer with them.

Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services shared online, Saturday, that one of their firefighters, Jordan Bolden, had died.

"Please join us in praying for the Bolden family as they deal with this sudden loss of their beloved son," Fire Chief Landry Merkison said. "Lift up them and our crews who worked side by side with Firefighter Bolden as we prepare to say goodbye to one of our bright, rising stars."

Merkison also thanked Bolden's fellow firefighters for the work they do and made one request of those reading the message.

"Take a moment today and tell your co-workers you are here for them and they always have a shoulder to lean on," Merkison wrote. "Be there for each other; respect each other, and love your brothers and sisters."

The message has since been shared hundreds of times in the hours since it was posted, with more than 100 people also leaving their condolences in the comments.

Authorities haven't released details regarding Bolden's death or what services are being planned moving forward.