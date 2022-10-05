Clean your room. It's good for you!

Having a tidy bedroom isn't just great for organization purposes, it positively affects your sleep and emotional health.

Our bedrooms are our havens where we spend a lot of time sleeping, resting, getting ready, and having some privacy, but did you know that there are a few sound reasons to clean up your room?

Within minutes of getting out of your bed, you can have a sense of accomplishment just by making your bed. You feel productive. Your bed tends to be the biggest thing in your bedroom. Having a neat bed makes your room look tidy.

Your room is your sanctuary. When you want downtime, alone time, or a break from the world, you spend time in your room. Messy rooms tend to interfere with your peace because you’re distracted in finding a place to sit or stretch out or being in your room.

According to Sleepopolis, 62% of people feel more relaxed and sleep better in neat bedrooms. When you get a good night's sleep, you feel happier and less stressed the next day. You’re able to concentrate and focus better when you’re well-rested.