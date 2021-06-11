Forsyth County man wins $1M on scratch-off ticket

Charles Trottier of Clemmons bought the lucky ticket from Carlton’s Tanglewood on Clemmons Road.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County man is $1 million richer.

Charles Trottier of Clemmons found himself the lucky winner of a $1 million Platinum 7s top prize.

Trottier bought his winning $10 ticket from Carlton’s Tanglewood on Clemmons Road in Clemmons.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Trottier had the choice of taking the $1 million prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum of $600,000. He took home over $424,000 after taxes.

There are two $1 million top prizes remaining for the Platinum 7 scratch-offs.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like Platinum 7s make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $21 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Forsyth County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.