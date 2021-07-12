The power of change: Youday!

Coach LaMonte explains why allowing the power of change to impact your life can have the most substantial benefit.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When was the last time you established new laws for your life? I like to believe we are all law-abiding citizens. Well, I'd like to believe we are.

However, some laws exist that we don't have to think about it so much. Like, the laws of gravity. We don't think about it because it's something we know works. We aren't floating, right? This is why laws are important because they create boundaries and create an explanation.

What if you are unaware of the laws you've created for your life? Well, ask yourself, are there personal boundaries you cross, or are there areas of your life that are operating by old experiences?

Over time, it is possible to apply old laws to a new lifestyle. It leads to staggering life growth. What you can potentially become is diminished by the old ways you approach your life. You must acknowledge that you are not the same person. Yesterday's version of you no longer lives. Today's version is crying to your attention.

Remember that change is inevitable. Your new you must incorporate new laws which benefit the change that has taken place. Establishing new law takes time and requires discipline. However, if you are willing to develop a new life system, it can open up doors to a new dimension of self.