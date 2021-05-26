YouDay: Ditch the garbage thinking

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Would you eat out of a garbage can or play in the garbage? My assessment is probably not. However for many of you this is an illustration of your thinking. You continue to consume garbage thoughts and play in the mire of their very existence. That means that the thoughts you continue to circulate are thoughts not beneficial to your personal growth.

If you have garbage can thinking what are you sharing and offering to the world? Could your stan-king thin-king be adding to the issues around us? In this case your thoughts are not feeding people but polluting them. The key to good thinking is consuming thoughts that strengthen you, making you healthy minded. We must cease treating our minds like garbage cans just letting anything live there. Remember a garbage can mind will lead to a cluttered garbage can life. So do your mind right...bring it out of the can and into your powerful hands.