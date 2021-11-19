Making powerful life transitions: Youday!

Coach LaMonte explains how living our best lives starts with asking the right questions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Life has a way of transitioning us into uncontrolled developments. Life is simply what you accept or what you make it.

We all have experienced heartache and setbacks. We find ourselves asking why me? How could this have happened? Also, the question, what's next? For many of us we get stuck there.

These are sometimes unanswered questions which set us back instead of push us forward. When was the last time you asked why something happened?

What could I do to make this different? As well as, what am I learning from this?

You have the power to win back your life and to longer just accept whatever comes your way. You are better, worthy, and deserve the best.

Transition out of a mindset that focused on the bad that happened and apply the lessons you learned.

