The power of vision can change you: Youday!

Coach LaMonte shares a proverb that reminds us of the power of vision and how it can change your life.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a spiritual proverb that says, "where there is no vision the people perish." This has always struck at the core of my life.

See the word perish doesn't necessarily mean a physical death: it relates to spiritual and mental. Our greatest torment is sometimes self-inflicted. When our life has no vision it has no direction. Without direction, your life lacks expectation. This is why so many just accept what life brings and settle for any outcome.

See it this way: a leaf carried by the wind doesn't choose the direction it goes. What is guiding your life and what is the vision that you are living by? If you have no direction, life will find a direction for you and it may not be the direction you want. This is Coach LaMonte. Make today your best Youday!

