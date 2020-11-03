GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you think about college students spring break you might think of a trip to somewhere warm, or maybe sitting at home binge watching and relaxing but volunteering to fix a house in another state, well, that doesn't immediately come to mind. It's exactly what a group of students from The University of Virginia are doing on their spring break. The group is in East Greensboro giving back.

"Right off the bat when spring break trips came up I kind of just wanted to go I didn’t think of it as service I didn’t think of it as you know having to spend my whole spring break where I should be resting I wanted to give back to somebody else," first year student, Isaac Stapleton said.

He and his classmates are spending their time off on an house in Greensboro, working to repair the roof with Community Housing Solutions.

"It’s really encouraging to us to see the young people who are typically out enjoying themselves that they choose to come serve particularly in a community like this where people do need some help," Andrew Clement said.

It’s become a tradition for UVA students to come down help. The group is with Chi Alpha - a Christian organization on campus.He’s already learned new construction skills but the most valuable lessons, he says, didn’t involved a hammer and nails.

"t’s really opened my eyes to things I haven’t seen before and it’s really inspired me to want to help out the community more you know see what I can do in my own area in terms of helping others in need."

The students will work on several more projects while they’re in town. It just so happens that the ACC Basketball Tournament is also here at the same time.The students don’t have tickets to the game but they say they’ll definitely watch the Cavs play even if it’s on a TV in the church they’re staying in.