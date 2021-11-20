Why common sense isn't common: YouDay!

If common sense was common wouldn't we all have it? The reason why some lack it is because they are locked in a series of set ways- unwilling to expand beyond the stubbornness of their minds. When a person is locked within themselves the sense they maintain is only common to them- and this version of common sense is dangerous to the common person.

What we need is empathy and compassion. These are two traits which should be common to all of us. When we are able to show empathy to others it will awaken the gift of compassion that lives within. This will lead to a common love- which opens the door to common respect- and that creates common sense- and this is the sense we will simply accept as- common. -Coach LaMonte. Follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms @CoachLaMonte. Visit www.coachlamonte.com