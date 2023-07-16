Communicating with unfamiliar people on vacation

Blanca Cobb offers tips for talking to unfamiliar people while on vacation and how to keep kids safe.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While on vacation, you're not only interacting with family but also with unfamiliar people. When on vacation, people tend to be more relaxed and sociable. Sometimes, kids might chat with people that they don't know. As much as you want to teach your children to be friendly, you want to have parameters about interacting with strangers.

When people are on vacation, they tend to have a more relaxed and comfortable disposition. And some people might be more friendly. It's as if you let your guard down a bit because you're on vacation. Having a brief chat to refresh your kid's memory of your family rules about engaging with people they might not know is about safety, not fear.

Not every unknown adult who talks to your older child will have malicious intent. However, your child must know they don't have to answer personal questions to be polite. Let's say, for example, your child is out riding bikes or playing in the yard, and an unknown adult walks by and asks your child about who lives in certain houses. Instead of answering the question directly, your child might say who are you looking for? Or, they might say that's a question for my parents. Or, they don't have to say anything as they walk away. Any well-intentioned adult will understand and won't be bothered.

Many kids will be cautious initially because they don't know someone. However, as the stranger continues to be friendly and disarming, the child might become more comfortable and reveal more than they should. Parents need to talk about or role-play what they want their kids to say.