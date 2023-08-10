Communicating with young adult children

Blanca Cobb explains how children still need their parents once their adults.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been about two months since the kids have been in college. It might seem like a lifetime for empty nesters since they've seen their college students. Although they're still your children, your parenting changes because they're adults.

Some parents have difficulty being empty nesters because their identity and purpose have been tied to being a parent for 18 years and having to take care of their children daily. When children grow up and start their lives, there's an emptiness inside. And for some parents, it's hard to fill that void.

Your young adult children need you but in a different way. Sometimes, they need your guidance and help thinking through situations where they ultimately decide what's best for them. Sometimes, you might feel like you have to tell them "no," which is fine. Realize they may not listen.

If you want your young adult to continue telling you what's happening in their lives, listening more and talking less is important. The biggest thing is to listen without judgment. Realize that they'll make decisions that you disagree with. As their parent, you point out those reasons to help them understand, not tell them what to do. And you want to stay in touch with them. It's hard when you're trying to give them their space and want to know what's happening in their lives.