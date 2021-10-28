'Food Pharmacy' opens at Cone Health MedCenter for Women

Women and families experiencing hunger can visit the food pharmacy once a week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health is opening a pharmacy, but not the kind you might be thinking of.

It's a food pharmacy, and its goal is to give healthy food to women and families.

The Brito Nutrition & Education Center opened Wednesday at Cone Health MedCenter for Women. Patients can visit once a week and pick up food. They can also learn more about proper nutrition.

“It is disheartening to hear that anyone is without access to nutritious food,” donor Denese Brito said. “Our goal is to impact change for those experiencing food insecurities and we are proud to have created a legacy of support through The Brito Food Program, ensuring patients in need not only get nutritious foods but have an opportunity to learn how to sustain a healthy lifestyle.”

The food pharmacy also offers classes on financing and budgeting and counseling about food assistance programs like SNAP.

Who can use the food pharmacy?

The Brito Nutrition & Education Center is by referral only for the patients at Center for Women's Healthcare and MedCenter for Women. Patients are referred by their doctor when a food need is identified during an office visit.

What does the food pharmacy offer?

Medically-tailored food bags

Nutrition and wellness education

Wellness coaching with a registered dietician

Financial health classes

Resource counseling

How can I help the food pharmacy?