GREENSBORO, N.C. — We connect the dots for you, how it works.

According to Vox some of the biggest brands out there are tracking your every move on dating site. We are talking Facebook, google, and amazon.

These trackers aren't necessarily voyeurs, in a lot of cases they just want to know more about you to sell you stuff.

So which dating sites have the most trackers? According to the report 'match.com' topped the list with 36 companies gathering data on its site followed by okcupid and ourtime.

Google says it is not using sensitive data from these data sites, it's tracking users to help make the websites work better.

Match, which owns some of the biggest names in dating like tinder and okcupid says it does not sell any user information.

All this is a reminder that some relationships really do come with strings attached.

