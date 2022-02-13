Preventing dialogue from becoming a debate

Body language expert, Blanca Cobb talks explains how to have productive conversations.

A conversation can turn into a debate quite quickly and almost unnoticeably. Since it’s Super Bowl Sunday, let’s use football as an example. Two people talk about their respective teams, score projections, commercials, or half-time shows. Initially, the conversation is sharing perspectives opinions, and the next thing you know, it’s heated with angry faces, harsh voices, and perhaps, a hand clap or hand slams on a table for emphasis.

Besides words, you can see the disagreement in someone’s body language. When they disagree, they make a face, twist their lips, push up their forehead, pull their head and body back. They might pull their shoulders back as they move around. They might keep their hands on the table. Perhaps, their eyebrows furrow when listening to you. They might turn their head away or pull their shoulder up to their ear.

Here are a few ideas to keep the conversation more positive. Listen with interest, not with a verbal jab as a comeback. Don’t take any cheap shots at the person, their opinions, or their way of thinking. Keep emotions out of the conversation, even if you have a different point of view. Instead, actively listen. This means repeating their points. If you disagree, be kind in your response. “I don’t see it that way.” “I see the point you’re making, and I don’t agree with you.” “I’m not convinced about X, Y, Z.” And know when to stop the conversation and change the subject.