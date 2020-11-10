Cooking Deep Fried Pumpkin Spice Bites with chef Felicia Daniel

Your favorite fall ingredient is in this tasty fair treat! It's pumpkin spice and everything nice in these bite-sized goodies!

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Many of us are daydreaming about the fall festival treats we look forward to every year.

Thankfully, a dear friend of the Good Morning Show chef Felicia Daniel joined us virtually today to help us whip up fair treats at home.

This recipe has a popular fall ingredient - pumpkin spice!

How about deep fried pumpkin spice bites?!

Here's the recipe! Knock yourself out!

Deep Fried Pumpkin Spice Bites

• 1 cup pumpkin pie filling

• 2-3 cups waffle batter mix

• Pumpkin spice coffee creamer

• 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

• Cinnamon sugar and Powdered sugar to sprinkle

• Pumpkin whipped topping(optional)

1. Combine pumpkin pie filling and 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice. Spread in shallow pan and place in freezer for approximately 1 hour.

2. Heat oil to 350 degrees.

3. In a medium size bowl, combine batter mix, pumpkin pie spice and pumpkin spice creamer. Add enough creamer to reach the consistency of thick pancake batter.

4. Using a small scoop or 2 spoons, scoop bite size pieces of pumpkin pie filling.

5. Place scoops in batter mix and cover completely.

6. Carefully place pieces in oil and cook until golden brown.

7. Once done, remove from oil and allow to drain.

8. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar.