Cooking with Chef Felicia: Gingersnap Sweet Potato Praline Casserole, Savory Corn Casserole

Don't seal the deal on your holiday menu just yet. These new dishes will be a hit at your table this season.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Thanksgiving is about two weeks away, but if you're normally the cook in the family every year, you know planning your menu starts right now or it's already begun.

Chef Felicia Daniel joined us virtually to help you along.

She has the perfect dishes to serve to your loved ones.

How about a gingersnap sweet potato praline casserole recipe and a savory corn casserole recipe?

Everything about these dishes scream delicious.

Have at it!



GINGERSNAP SWEET POTATO PRALINE CASSEROLE

•4lbs. sweet potatoes, preferably baked in the oven

•3/4 cup granulated sugar

•1/2 cup brown sugar

•1/2 tsp salt

•2 eggs, beaten

•1/2 cup butter, melted

•1 tsp cinnamon

•1/2 tsp nutmeg

Topping:

•1 cup gingersnap cookies, crushed •1 cup brown sugar

•1 heaping cup pecans

•1/2 cup butter, melted

•Pinch of salt

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. Peel potatoes and combine with mixer on high. Mix until potatoes are light and fluffy.

3. Add in sugar, cinnamon, salt and vanilla. Mix well

4. Add eggs and melted butter and mix thoroughly. Pour mixture into baking dish and set

aside.

5. In a medium bowl, combine crushed ginger snaps, brown sugar, pecans, butter and salt.

6. Sprinkle mixture evenly over potato mixture. Place in oven and bake for 30-45 minutes until

golden brown.

7. Enjoy!

SAVORY CORN CASSEROLE

•1 can yellow corn

•1 can creamed corn

•1 box corn muffin mix

•1 cup sour cream

•1/2 cup butter, melted

•1 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Combine ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Combine well.

3. Pour mixture in a greased baking dish and place in oven.

4. Bake for 35-45 minutes until golden brown.