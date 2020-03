Most of us have probably spent the past week sitting inside. The coronavirus has shut most places down as we try to flatten the curve. But one family is taking the time to brighten everyone's day.

The Clendenin family decided to spread positivity in their neighborhood.

The kids wrote happy messages on oversized Jenga blocks they don't use anymore and spread them out at stop signs, sidewalks and houses.

It's just their way to give back in tough times like this.