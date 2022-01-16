Happy 100th birthday to Ruth Johnson

Ruth Johnson turned 100 on Tuesday, Jan. 11th; she's been celebrating the whole week!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, Jan. 11th marked a big milestone for Ruth Johnson. Mother of three, grandmother of ten, and great grandmother of twelve, Ruth has spent the week celebrating her 100th birthday.

When asked if she expected to make it this far, Ruth gave a resounding "Yeah!"

Because according to Ruth, "I was a good girl, I didn't smoke, I didn't drink and I behaved myself." Advice which, clearly, pays off.

Ruth's daughter, Day Manley, added that "She was very active in her church, she went to Windsor Park Baptist Church for years. Even whenever she moved over here to Brookdale, she was conducting a prayer service in the conference room. So, she's been real active all of her life."

Throughout her life, Ruth's goal has been to take care of others. And now, her family gets to return that favor.

Ruth has been a Corpus Christi resident for 67 years, and here's wishing to many more!

