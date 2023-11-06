Couples lock in because it’s getting tough

Marriage family therapist Jill White-Huffman talks about how couples can communicate during conflict.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What are some of the ways that couples can communicate during conflict?

Couples must first understand that conflict is inevitable and occurs in all relationships. Understanding how to handle conflict is most important.

The goal should be to guard against the chronic presence of continuing residence of negative behaviors and words. Instead, develop an awareness of ways to vent constructively and work individually and together to make improvements and strengthen the relationship.

1. Criticism: Making negative statements to your partner that attacks their personality or character rather than a particular behavior that is bothersome.

Helpful Option: It is helpful to express yourself as well as your needs in a positive manner using “I” statements, then express something positive that benefits the two of you.

2. Contempt crops up due to pent-up unaddressed long-term problems and disrespect follows with verbal and non-verbal behaviors.

Helpful Option: Avoid keeping scores and think of ways to show appreciation.

3. Defensiveness occurs when you feel attacked and avoid or refuse to take responsibility and/or blame your partner.

Helpful Option: Use active listening skills with your partner and apologize if needed.

4. Stonewalling often happens when your partner feels overwhelmed, ignored, or invalidated. When this happens, it may result in him/her pulling themselves away from the relationship by shutting down to avoid conflict.

Helpful Option: Take at least a 20-minute break to collect your thoughts, reflect, calm down, and revisit the conversation.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.