Once living out of a car, now these high school sweethearts are getting a $30K dream wedding

STOKESDALE, N.C. — It’s a fairytale come true for one Triad couple.
Nancy Vargas and Dylan Duggins won a $30,000 wedding package from Bella Collina Mansion’s dream giveaway.
They met in high school on the bus 10 years ago and have gone through a lot together since then.
The couple went from living out of a car to finding a home and fulfilling work.
To them, this wedding means a lot.
“It was very – it was emotional," Vargas said.
“It was very overwhelmingly happy," Duggins said. "It was like a huge weight had been lifted off of our shoulders. We’ve been together for 10 years and engaged for eight. So, we’ve definitely been trying to get married for a long time.”
Bella Collina Mansion received over 500 entries for the contest. Those entries were narrowed down to four couples, and voters got to choose the couple they wanted to receive the dream wedding.