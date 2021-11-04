Show gratitude through actions and words: Couples Appreciation Month

Making your partner feel appreciated goes further than just saying thank you.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sometimes, we forget to show our partners how much we appreciate them. We assume that they know because we love them and we’re committed to them. But, everyone wants to hear appreciation.

This month happens to be National Couple Appreciation Month.

Saying “thank you” can be automatic without any thought. It can sound and feel robotic when you’re on autopilot. And your partner can feel it too.

Saying “thank you” can also be generic when you’re just saying it.

Be specific about what you appreciate, whether your partner works long hours to provide or whether they give you some peace when you finish work. IT can even be they keep the kids occupied so you can get a break.

When you’re clear, then they understand what you appreciate. The more you appreciate your partner, the closer they feel to you. It decreases the likelihood that they feel taken for granted.

When your appreciation is sincere, then it shows in your body language, voice, and touches. When you’re robotic in saying a generic thank you, your body language isn’t as warm.