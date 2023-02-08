Keeping the spark on date night with your partner

Body language expert Blanca Cobb shares different ways to keep date night interesting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — February is considered a month of love, mainly because we celebrate Valentine's Day. No matter if you're in a new relationship or you've been together for a while.

We have a few suggestions for date night to keep the flame burning strong.

For new relationships, try having dates that include different activities. When you have more than one experience with your date, you feel like you get to know them better because you see their different sides.

At dinner, there might be more conversation, and if you go dancing or bowling, you see a more relaxed or competitive side to them. And the date feels like it last longer because you're doing more than one activity.

If you're in a well-established relationship, meaning that you've been together for a while, you tend to have comfortable silence, and sometimes, you don't know what to talk about. If you do something you usually don't do, then it's a different, fun, and conversation piece.

For example, for a partner who isn't big on cooking, cook dinner. Or, have dinner at home and have dessert at a restaurant. If you two enjoy listening to music, then have a 10–15-minute dance party at home. Try something you haven't done before, whether it's bowling, pickleball, or an escape room where you work together to find a way out. Whatever you do, be playful, laugh, and enjoy each other's company.

When you're trying something new, have an open mind. You might not be the best at it, but who cares. It's a time to have fun and explore. Make sure that you're not critical of yourself or your partner. Nothing shuts down fun faster than criticism.