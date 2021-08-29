Teens and adult kids might be a bit critical of mom or dad’s new romantic interest.

We’ve all heard that being vulnerable helps strengthen relationships. You can bond with someone over shared experiences. But, what if whatever you want to share is personal or embarrassing? How do you handle that conversation?

You should be careful about who you chose to reveal personal information to. Not everyone wants to know or can handle what you reveal. Also, you don’t know if they’ll be judgmental or keep the information to themselves.

There are two trains of thought when it comes to being vulnerable with someone. One, it may not matter to you how someone reacts. The second is that you share your vulnerability so others can understand you better. Our experiences influence our behaviors and beliefs. Think about it. When you share something personal, then it’s like you’re giving a gift because you’re giving a part of yourself that you can’t get back. The person can’t not hear what they heard, and that can impact your relationship.

Here are a few things to consider before you share any personal information. You can tell the other person that there’s something that you want to share. It’s not easy for you to talk about, but you want them to know for X, Y, Z reason. And then tell them. Take your time. It’s ok if you stumble through it.