MINNEAPOLIS — Dating at any age can be challenging, and more people in their forties and beyond are dating in the digital age.

In fact, 20 percent of current relationships start online.

Melanie Reitz, a 48-year-old author, mother, and divorcee from Plymouth, has literally seen it all when it comes to dating.

"I don't want to end up saying, oh I will never find anybody and then I'm going to be just like the sad lady at home with my heard of cats and watching the real housewives," said Reitz.

Despite her love of cats and binging Bravo, Reitz has tried everything.

"I did Plenty of Fish, I did Match, Bumble," she said. "I never went to Tinder, I didn't go there. But I tried eHarmony a few years ago."

Melanie, even wrote a book on her dating life - or the lack thereof. It's called "Confused Woman".

In it, she talks about dating in the digital age and how it's not for everyone.

"I feel like some of those apps are really superficial," explained Reitz. "Whether they look good or not, I don't feel like it's based on getting to know a person. When I was younger, we didn't have all of those dating apps, so when you met people you were living your life."

In her book, Melanie offers five pieces of advice:

Get yourself out there.

Don't be serious.

Be open minded.

Try new things.

Never give up.

"I still believe that someone is out there," she said. "I don't want to give up, and I don't what anyone to give up."

