3 steps to deal with your partner’s jealousy

An easy to remember three-step process could save a lot of headaches and fighting in the future.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Last week on the Four 2 Five, Blanca Cobb and I talked about body language cues that might indicate that your partner is feeling jealous by looking for signs of anger, insecurity, sadness. This week, we want to talk about what to do if your partner is jealous.

When it comes to dealing with a jealous partner, a common mistake is to automatically judge your partner as being insecure and/or controlling. You’re judgmental about the behavior instead of understanding the behavior. You tend to be critical of their partner’s jealousy. And many times, you immediately go on the defense. It’s fire fighting fire. Explosive. And this criticalness tends to enflame the situation.

I’ve created a 3-step process to deal with your partner’s jealousy.

Step 1: Empathize. Empathize their feelings of jealousy. Showing compassion doesn’t mean that you agree. Showing compassion helps your partner feel understood. You’re acknowledging their feelings and this acknowledgement helps cool the waters. Fear is an underlying emotion of jealousy because they’re afraid of the potential threat to the relationship. However, their fear can come out as anger, rage, disgust, sadness, insecurity.

Step 2: Examine. This means to examine your behavior in question that they got jealous about. And examine their behavior and their response to the situation. You must examine both sides objectively.

Step 3: Decide. Decide if and how you’re going to handle the situation. You have to decide what you’re willing to change in your behavior. For example, do you really have to go out with friends every weekend? Do you really have to talk to every woman or man you meet? Can your behavior be contributing to their jealousy? AND decide on their behavior. Is your partner’s behavior controlling, unrealistic? Do they want you to never talk to an unknown person? Do they want you to not dress or talk in a way that they think is provocative? Are they going through your phone? And the ultimate question you have to decide is whether the relationship is worth it. And execute on your decision.