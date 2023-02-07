Dealing with social anxiety on vacation

Blanca Cobb talks about ways to avoid feeling uncomfortable in unfamiliar place with unfamiliar people.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vacations can be very relaxing, and some people are most relaxed when they're with people they know. This means that when at social gatherings, restaurants, or public places, they may not be very comfortable if there are people they don't know.

People might feel uncomfortable around people they don't know for a few reasons. First, they might have a bit of social anxiety where they feel judged by others. To avoid the uncomfortable feelings, they'd rather not engage with strangers. Second, some people might be introverts, meaning being around people can be exhausting. So, they might prefer to socialize with people that they know. Another reason is that some people aren't sure how to start or maintain a conversation, so it's unnerving to be around people they don't know.

If someone is hesitant to be around people they don't know, ask them what makes them uncomfortable about the situation. Once you figure out the issues, it's easier to offer solutions. For example, they might feel uncomfortable showing up at a place where they don't know anyway. A quick fix could be that they wait outside the venue until you get there. Or, you go together.

Talking to people that you don't know takes a little preparation. This means thinking of conversation starters and practicing with people you know so that it'll be easier to talk to people. And remember this; you don't have to have long conversations. Being polite and friendly is key.