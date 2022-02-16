Dealing with Valentine's Day disappointments

It's a holiday of love but can end with feelings of resentment or envy. Talking it out can help avoid future holiday issues.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Valentine’s Day is a day of love and romance but not all Valentine’s go as planned or expected.

If you had Valentine’s Day gone wrong, then we’re going to give you a few ideas on what may have gone wrong and how to make things right again with someone special.

Your experiences from previous relationships can seep into your current relationship and wreak havoc if you’re not careful.

What you did and didn’t do in previous relationships for Valentine’s Day is irrelevant with your current partner.

If you never went out for a romantic dinner before doesn’t mean that you can’t now with your new someone special.

There’s no room for a ghost of a past romance in your current relationship. Three’s a crowd, even if it’s a memory.

Remember that you create the romance you want with your new partner.

There’s usually anger, hurt feelings, and confusion when you and your partner have unmet expectations about Valentine’s.

It’s easy to think that you’re not compatible, then realize that it can be as simple as having different love languages: quality time, words of affirmation, gifts, physical touch, and acts of service.

It might be more of a mismatch than a disconnect. So a partner who expects a romantic dinner out and doesn’t feel the need to celebrate may find

Valentine’s might think that their partner isn’t realistic or reasonable.

One of the most straightforward solutions is to have a conversation to talk about what’s important to you and why it’s important and find a way to accommodate what both of you want.

Be sure that you’re calm and have any hurt feelings in check before starting a conversation.

Make sure to ask questions and not make assumptions. Find out what’s important to your partner about Valentine’s Day. Together, you both decide how you want to spend Valentine’s Day together.