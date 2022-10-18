Deciding what to do for the rest of your life

According to experts making the next move may be scary but Blanca Cobb shares tips that can help to navigate life.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many high school graduates, those in college and those who aren’t, they’re trying to figure out what they want to do for the rest of their lives. According to the University of Tulsa, roughly 80% of college students change majors at least once. High school graduates who go directly into the workforce tend to change jobs until they figure out which one to stick with.

There’s a lot of pressure to know what you want to do when you go to college or if you go straight into the workforce after high school graduation. And for some, it isn’t that easy. Once they start taking classes in a given major or working in a certain job, they realize they don’t like it. It isn’t fulfilling. Or, they’re living their parents’ dreams.

It takes patience to help your kids figure out what they want to do for the rest of their lives. Adulting is scary because there’s plenty of uncertainty. You go from parents taking care of you and paying all your bills to suddenly fending for yourself. Sometimes, what your kids want to do doesn’t make enough to pay their bills. Some want to make money without much work. Talking to a career counselor at the college can be helpful. Also, getting your kids connected with people you know in different professions can be helpful. A local chamber of commerce might be helpful as well.

Some kids want to take risks but aren’t sure how their parents will respond.

Some parents might feel you do what you want if you can make ends meet. Other parents might decide, ok, wait tables while you try different things, and this is how I can help you. When young, uncommitted without kids is a great time to take risks. Having several roommates and splitting expenses can allow them to take risks.