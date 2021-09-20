How you can de-escalate a heated debate with someone

Blanca Cobb explains why sometimes we think some people are not thinking rationally during conversations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you ever been in a heated discussion and have someone tell you you're being irrational? What you're saying makes sense to you, but there's a miscommunication somewhere.

There are a few things that can get in the way of logical decision-making. Everyone has a set of principles, experiences, beliefs, biases that help them make decisions. Sometimes, faulty thinking or lack of knowledge, for example, may impact your decisions. And some people believe that the best decisions are made when you leave emotions out of the decision-making process. I don’t necessarily agree with that. You have emotions to guide you from danger and have a place in the decisions you make. However, strong emotions or uncontrolled emotions can make you make hasty decisions without forethought. This is where you often regret the decisions you made or how you acted, but it’s an afterthought.

Here are a few strategies to strengthen your ability to be more logical. Recognize that there can be more than one explanation for or more than one solution to a problem. Ask yourself what information do you need to make the most informed decision. Realize that your emotions can guide your decision-making but shouldn’t overtake the decision-making process.