WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The federal government is open but life is nowhere near back to normal for hundreds of thousands of workers who went 35 days without a paycheck. The Diaper Bank of North Carolina is helping families bounce back.

"We will continue to support families impacted by the federal government shutdown by providing extra diapers and other personal hygiene supplies," the bank said in a Facebook post.

They noted that they will continue to give out products to anyone with a government ID and a birth certificate for each kid.

This week the Diaper Bank will also deliver supplies to NC Coast Guard families that have not been paid.

"We will continue this support as long as they need us," they said.

You can donate to the Diaper Bank here.