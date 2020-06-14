In the News 2 Kitchen: Muddy Creek Cafe

Cooking up some healthy meals and snacks for your summer.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Shana Whitehead from Muddy Creek Cafe in Winston-Salem joins us on the Good Morning Show.

Today, we're making homemade granola and a veggie crunch wrap.

They're both healthy options your family can enjoy during a summer picnic.

Muddy Creek Cafe Granola:

4 cups rolled oats

1/2 cup walnuts

1/2 cup slivered almonds

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1/2 butter cup melted butter

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Instructions

1. Mix dry ingredients.

2. Mix melted butter with maple syrup and cinnamon.

3. Spread oat mix on baking sheet and toss with butter mix.

4. Bake at 300 for 20 minute; stir after 10 minutes.

Muddy Creek Trail Wrap:

Whole wheat wrap

Natural peanut butter

Bananas Muddy Creek

Granola Honey

Instructions