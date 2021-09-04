My 2 Cents: Meal prepping saves time and money

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares her love for cooking and meal prep.

It’s time for My 2 Cents.

Sometimes I feel like there just aren’t enough hours in a day.

Between getting acclimated to a new city, job, and running errands… time just seems to slip away.

By the time I get home from work I’m ready to relax and have some downtime.

But a girl must eat right?

For the past couple days, I didn’t feel like whipping up dinner.

And when that happens it’s the drive-thru or curbside pick-up for me.

Eating out is great, but I don’t want to make a habit of it.

I’ve always been a big advocate of meal prepping.

It not only saves time, but It also saves money.

At the start of the pandemic, I got so into cooking, meal prep became a weekly routine for me.

On Sundays I usually prep my lunch and dinner for the week and save eating out for the weekends.

Meal prepping not only gives me more time to focus on other responsibilities, but it also helps me make better food choices.

It no longer feels like a chore, but more of like a hobby.

I’m obsessed with looking up new recipes online and trying out different cookbooks.

Spending a few hours in the kitchen once or twice a week has become a stress reliever and it’s always a great feeling to see the finished product.

So, I had an off week, but I’m ready to get back on track.

If you find yourself going through the drive-thru more than you’d like, maybe meal prepping is something you'd like to try if you'd like to save some cash and eat healthier.