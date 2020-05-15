GREENSBORO, N.C. — Laura O' Byrne overheard a few neighbors talking about how they wanted to workout or stay active during the quarantine.

"I went up to them and said.,'Hey, I'm a personal trainer and both of my gyms are closed so why don't we do some workouts right here?'" O'Byrne said.

And that, they did. Pretty soon, other neighbors joined in and they even had some people stop their cars to ask what was going on and they joined the next day.

Laura said she just wants to keep people moving and active.

"I hope if nothing else, this keeps people excited about staying fit and healthy. It's easy to fall back on your workouts when you're stuck at home, but this may be an alternative," she said.

Since they are literally in the street, there is no gym equipment. So, they make do with what they have.

"We don't have professional equipment here. Not even the sandbags that I use at the gym. So, I went in my house and came out with a 50-pound bag of dog food. That worked fine," Laura said.

If you are interested in learning more about Laura you can check out her cross fit gyms.

RELATED: Working out with friends is still effective during shelter in place orders

RELATED: Personal trainer creates at-home workout using only these household items