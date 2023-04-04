Worst Easter candies for your teeth

Candy is a big part of the Easter holiday, but you don't want the fun to cost you big bucks at the dentist.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Easter is a sweet-filled holiday with several candy options like chocolate, gummies, and toffee. However, all candies aren't created equal and some can cause more damage to teeth than others.

Chocolate

Dentists recommend chocolate as one of the safest options. It dissolves quickly and washes off your teeth easier than other candies. The best form of chocolate is dark because it contains less sugar than milk chocolate.

Gummies/Sticky Candy

Gummies and sticky candies are terrible for teeth. Dentists consider it one of the worst options. Gummies get stuck on the tooth’s surface and in crevices between teeth. Children should brush and floss thoroughly after consuming these to prevent cavities.

Hard candy/Lollipops

Much like its description, hard candy is hard on the mouth. It can result in chipped or cracked teeth. Dentists recommend avoiding them altogether.

Sour candy

First, they're sour, then they attack your enamel. Citric acid contributes to the sour taste of candies. The acids can damage the protective coating on teeth. It can also weaken the outer layer of your teeth and make teeth more vulnerable to cavities. Brushing teeth 30 minutes after consuming sour candies can help wash away the acidity.

Preventing cavities