You don't have to be alone on Valentine's Day

Body language expert Blanca Cobb explains that you don't have to spend Valentine's Day alone.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Even though Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, not everyone has a valentine. And some people feel disappointed.

Remember that you don’t have to be in a relationship to experience love and happiness and not everyone in a relationship is happy.

If you’re not in a relationship, you can celebrate your love for other people, such as family and friends. You can also take the day to pamper yourself. Do something for yourself that you wouldn’t normally do. You can get together with other singles and do something fun.

Feeling a little let down if you’re single is natural. Before you shame Valentine’s Day or give up on relationships, realize that you haven’t met the right person yet.