Stop problems with friends before they start

Body language expert, Blanca Cobb shares way to move pass disagreements with friends.

One of the most common mistakes that you can make is to take your friendship for granted. If you tend to reach out when you need something, when you’re bored when it’s convenient for you, then your friend might feel taken for granted. Friendships are two-way streets. This means you have to be available for your friend even when it’s inconvenient. Disappointments don’t happen at the best times.

One thing about good friends is they know each other. When you hang out enough with someone, you learn their mannerisms, what makes them tick, what bothers them, and how they act. When you notice changes in how your friend is acting towards you, that’s a sign to pay attention. If they don’t reach out as much or don’t talk to you as soon, or if they aren’t as excited to talk to you, it can all be signs of a change in their baseline behavior.

A way to stop a friendship from fizzling out is being a good friend. This means making sure that you’re there for your friend, answer calls, hang out, be available when they need you. Celebrate their wins and encourage them past their losses. If you notice that they’re treating you’re different, and you know the reason, you can address it. If that doesn’t work, then you might have to have a chat about what’s up.