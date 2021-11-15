Discipline is a lifestyle that protects you from yourself: Youday!

Coach LaMonte speaks about the consequences of discipline and how it can affect you.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Can you imagine a life without structure? Let alone discipline?

A life without discipline is a life of negative consequences. Consequences you have the power to prevent. Some experiences in life are avoidable if only discipline were applied. No discipline means no boundaries. Without boundaries, what we don't want in life becomes what we eventually get out of life.

There is a proverb that says a person without discipline is like a city built without walls. In the days of old cities were surrounded by walls to protect them from their enemies. Discipline builds walls around you.

It can save you from yourself. Without discipline, you declare war against yourself, preventing you from experiencing the fullness of yourself.

We struggle with applying discipline because we become content.

It's time to evaluate our lives and through this evaluation, taking an honest approach, ask yourself if a lack of discipline leads to a life of lack? Discipline yourself now and what you want in life is what you will get in life.