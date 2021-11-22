DIY Thanksgiving crafts with the kids to kick off the holiday season

From paper bag turkeys to even painting pumpkin mason jars. There are so many ways to celebrate the holidays with arts and crafts

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Looking for some fun, do-it-yourself crafts to do with kids this Thanksgiving? We’ve got a few ideas.

From paper bag turkeys to even painting pumpkin mason jars. There are so many ways to celebrate the holidays with arts and crafts.

Here are just a few crafts you and your family could create this holiday season:

Paper Bag Turkey

A holiday classic for arts and crafts. If your kids struggle to sit still, stick with this quick and easy craft. Feel free to prepare all the cutouts and feathers ahead of time to best help the kids.

Pumpkin Mason Jars

Here’s a fun way to make the most out of those empty mason jars or any glass jars for that matter, sitting around the house. You can simply paint them in shades of orange and top the jars off with a stem and some leaves.

Toilet Paper Roll Turkeys

Kick off the holiday season just right with some toilet paper roll turkeys. The fun creation is pieced together using a cardboard roll pasted with feathers, eyes, and a triangular nose to resemble a turkey. Kids can write what they’re thankful for on each feather.

Whichever way you decide to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with the kids this is just a little something to make the holiday even brighter.

