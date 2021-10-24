Meet D.O.G.! Guilford County Animal Services said an owner surrendered her in the field through no fault of her own. She is a beautiful 8-year-old spayed female Labrador mix. D.O.G. is laid back and would make a perfect Netflix watching partner! She likes taking it easy and has not met a stranger at the shelter. She recently went to a Halloween event and had a great time meeting everyone both dog and human. She is heartworm positive. This is a curable condition that cannot be directly passed to other pets. She qualifies for a 30% off treatment voucher through the Have A Heart program. November is Senior Pet Month so you can adopt D.O.G. and celebrate with her all month!
If you're interested in meeting D.O.G. contact Guilford County Animal Services.
Meet D.O.G: 2 The Rescue
