Meet D.O.G: 2 The Rescue

Meet D.O.G.! Guilford County Animal Services said an owner surrendered her in the field through no fault of her own. She is a beautiful 8-year-old spayed female Labrador mix. D.O.G. is laid back and would make a perfect Netflix watching partner! She likes taking it easy and has not met a stranger at the shelter. She recently went to a Halloween event and had a great time meeting everyone both dog and human. She is heartworm positive. This is a curable condition that cannot be directly passed to other pets. She qualifies for a 30% off treatment voucher through the Have A Heart program. November is Senior Pet Month so you can adopt D.O.G. and celebrate with her all month!



If you're interested in meeting D.O.G. contact Guilford County Animal Services.