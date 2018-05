If you love yoga and dogs, then this is the place to be!

Head to LeBauer Park on Saturday, May 12 at 2:00 p.m. for DOGA.

Megan Blake, The Pet Lifestyle Coach will lead the class. Dogs join their people on their yoga mats to bond, decompress, exercise and have a super fun time.

LeBauer Park is located in downtown Greensboro.

