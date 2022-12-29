Looking to donate unwanted items? Here are the items you can't bring to Goodwill

As we approach the end of the year, many households will plan to remove clutter after the holidays and start the new year fresh by donating items.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A new year can sometimes make people want to get rid of old stuff. A popular way to declutter is to donate items to non-profits like Goodwill. It’s important to note everything isn’t suitable for donation.

Sarah Butner is the Communications Manager for Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina.

“We see a big surge in donations this time of year because people are trying to declutter to start the new year off fresh and people might not be aware of some kinds of donations,” Butner said. “Either a little dangerous for our employees to be handling or things we can’t sell because it would be hazardous to other shoppers.”

Butner said there are several items that are on Goodwill’s “Naughty List” like the batteries inside an old CD player she found in her home.

“Batteries get old and leak, light bulbs break, and so those kinds of things when they’re part of a donation can be really hazardous for our employees to be handling,” Butner said.

Aerosol cans, hazardous liquids, and recalled consumer products can pose certain dangers too.

“A lot of times like baby car seats and playpens and cribs even sometimes exercise equipment end up being recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission,” Butner said. “You may not, as someone who owns that, realize that’s been recalled and then you donate it to Goodwill. If we sold that, we have no way of knowing that’s been recalled either, but that would not be safe for someone to buy that from us.”

Donations to Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina help to fund employment and training services for more than 30,000 of people each year. Butner said if an item is not in sellable condition, the costs of handling or disposal pull funds that would otherwise support Goodwill's workforce development programs.



“You want the items you are donating to go towards that good cause,” Butner said. “If you are careful and take the time to go through your donations, and make sure that they are safe, that ensures that they will be put to the best use to help the people and serve the mission of the organization you are supporting.”

Some items like CRT televisions and kerosene heaters legally have strict regulations for their sale or disposal.