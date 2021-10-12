You don’t have to lack in your life: Youday!

Coach LaMonte tells us how we can change what is lacking in our lives.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I have known many people who have grown up with lack. For some, the world of "not enough" or "just getting by" is all too real. If I'm talking to you just know that you don't have to remain there.

You can change your circumstances by first changing your mindset. Now, changing your mindset is not an overnight event. It takes time and patience but you must be willing to endure.

Now, If this is not you that I'm talking to, it is important that you are not judgmental of those who have less.

We all at some point have walked through something, however, the key phrase is walking through. There is no time to get stuck in a life you have the power to change. So do what is necessary to change it.